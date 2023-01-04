January Public Health Spotlight

Tuolumne County Public Health says “COVID-19 cases continue at a high level as do other respiratory illnesses.” On the CDC COVID tracker, Tuolumne County is in the Medium Community level and remains in the High Transmission level. The community level is based on new cases and hospitalizations, transmission level is based on rate of new cases.

There are 95 known active community cases and 132 new cases from December 17th to Friday, Dec. 30th. Positive home tests are not counted. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 42 active Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid cases. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 18.2 from 20.4 per 100,000 population at the end of last month. The 7-day test positivity rate is 13.5% down from 15.3% last month.

There were eight deaths due to Covid that were confirmed in the month of December including the most recently reported deaths that occurred in February and November, both men, one in their 50’s and the other in his 60’s.

Tuolumne County year overview, in 2020 by the end of the year there were 2,962 Covid cases and 21 deaths, in 2021 there were 5,330 and 127 deaths and now in 2022 another 9,364 with 62 deaths reported this year. Some information can be delayed for various reasons, a person is counted in the county they are a resident of.

Public Health recommends taking a Covid test three to five days following travel, gatherings, and potential exposure. The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will be closed on Monday, January 20th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The site will be open on Friday, January 6th and 20th to make up for closures. Test-to-treat services are available at the site. The testing site no longer offers PCR testing for those who do not have symptoms, unless required for a medical or dental appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccine The updated Bivalent vaccine formula is now recommended for people age 5 and older. The booster is available two months following the completion of the initial vaccination series or your last booster. Make an appointment for your COVID vaccination at myturn.ca.gov or your local pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccine clinics (Moderna) will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Public Health Department from 9am to 1pm. The clinic is free and open to those 6 months old and older. Walk-in is available, appointments are preferred.

Flu Season Respiratory illnesses including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and rhinovirus/enterovirus (RV/EV), as well as COVID-19, continue to circulate at high levels. RSV is

beginning to decline in the state, but are still at increased levels locally.

The healthcare and emergency medical services systems have been impacted by the high levels of multiple illnesses, with high levels of hospitalizations and rapid care visits, as well as staff out due to illness.

Practice these prevention tips to help prevent the spread of illness, for yourself, your loved ones, and those most vulnerable, and reduce impact to the healthcare system:

Keep up-to-date on vaccinations

Wash hands and surfaces frequently

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces

Avoid others who are sick

Eat a healthy diet and stay active

Get good rest

Stay home when feeling sick!

If you test positive for COVID, ask right away about treatment options

Flu shots are available through pharmacies, healthcare providers, or at the Public Health Department on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 533-7401 to schedule. Flu Shots, TB tests and more vaccine information is available here. The most recent California Department of Public Health Data on Influenza (Flu), RSV, and Other Respiratory Viruses is available here.

Congress extended WIC funding at current levels and extends the benefit bump for fruits and vegetables through September 30, 2023. This means local families will continue to receive $25 per month for each child ages 1 to 5 on the program and $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum individuals. Call 209-533-7431 to see if you qualify today, or Tuolumne Residents apply online here. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is publishing a proposed rule to revise food packages issued through WIC. Comments on the proposal are due before February 23, 2023, more details are here.

Staying Active Turn your resolutions into real solutions in five steps: start with small changes, take one day at a time, be active your way, team up, and celebrate successes. More ideas to keep your resolutions are here.

Calaveras Public Health reported 111 new lab-confirmed Covid cases from December 1st to December 20th with 33 active cases and one active Covid hospitalization. Calaveras has not yet updated its numbers, the most recent data is from December 20th with no newly reported deaths in the month yet. Calaveras has posted that COVID-19 vaccinations and rapid tests are available at the Calaveras Public Health mobile vaccination clinic on January 5th. Verify your eligibility and make an appointment on https://myturn.ca.gov/. COVID-19 rapid testing registration is recommended to reduce waiting times. People who do not have internet access can register at the site.

Calaveras County year overview, in 2020 by the end of the year there were 853 Covid cases and 22 deaths, in 2021 there were 3,782 and 72 deaths and now in 2022 another 4,203 with 42 deaths reported so far this year. Some information can be delayed months for various reasons, a person is counted in the county they are a resident of.

January Calaveras Public Health events: Nutrition with Justin: January 5th from 12:30 to 1:00 pm and Movement with Justin: January 19th from 1:00 to 1:30 pm. Both are held at the Peer Wellness Canter in San Andreas and hosted by CCPH’s Nutrition and Physical Fitness Program www.bit.ly/ccph-nutrition.

January is National Blood Donor Month. The Calaveras Community Foundation Blood Drive is on January 24th from 1:30 to 5:30 pm Visit www.bit.ly/3whswo4 and search San Andreas to find and make an appointment. Appointments at the Sonora Red Cross located at 850 Sanguinetti Rd., Sonora CA 95370 can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) of by going to their website.