Sonora To Discuss Fire Station Water Damage And Chicken Ranch Agreement

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will host the first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening.

Meetings are typically held on Monday, but it will be on Tuesday this week because city offices are closed today following the New Year’s holiday.

On the consent agenda, the council will review $25,000 in repairs needed at the Sonora Fire Station due to a water leak that occurred on December 17 that caused extensive damage. There were impacts to floors and walls throughout the fire station. The work will be covered by the city’s insurance policy.

Later, there will be further discussion and reviewing of agreements related to a partnership with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians for fire services. Click here to read an earlier article.

The agenda report submitted to the council ahead of the meeting can be found here.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30pm at Sonora City Hall.