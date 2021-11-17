Mostly Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora And Chicken Ranch Tribe Begin Negotiations For Fire Services

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Chicken Ranch Rancheria Administration Office

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Administration Office

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Considering it a win-win for both sides, the city of Sonora will formally begin negotiations with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians regarding fire services on the tribal land in Jamestown.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria is planning to build a fire station and purchase needed apparatus. The tribe approached the city’s fire department to see if a partnership could be created so that the city provides the staffing. At this week’s council meeting, Sonora Fire Chief Aimee New called it a “milestone” that will allow for the hiring of additional city fire staff.

Lloyd Mathiesen, Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chairman, said it is a “privilege and a pleasure” to start these negotiations.  He praised Chief New’s knowledge and skill set that she would help bring to their project.

Councilmember Ann Segerstrom called it a “great opportunity.” Mayor Pro-tem Mark Plummer stated the city is “flattered and honored” to enter into a partnership.

The vote was 5-0 to “approve an intent to enter into an agreement for fire services” with the tribe, and both sides will now continue to work out the specific responsibilities and cost details.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 