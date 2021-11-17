Sonora And Chicken Ranch Tribe Begin Negotiations For Fire Services

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Administration Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Considering it a win-win for both sides, the city of Sonora will formally begin negotiations with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians regarding fire services on the tribal land in Jamestown.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria is planning to build a fire station and purchase needed apparatus. The tribe approached the city’s fire department to see if a partnership could be created so that the city provides the staffing. At this week’s council meeting, Sonora Fire Chief Aimee New called it a “milestone” that will allow for the hiring of additional city fire staff.

Lloyd Mathiesen, Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal Chairman, said it is a “privilege and a pleasure” to start these negotiations. He praised Chief New’s knowledge and skill set that she would help bring to their project.

Councilmember Ann Segerstrom called it a “great opportunity.” Mayor Pro-tem Mark Plummer stated the city is “flattered and honored” to enter into a partnership.

The vote was 5-0 to “approve an intent to enter into an agreement for fire services” with the tribe, and both sides will now continue to work out the specific responsibilities and cost details.