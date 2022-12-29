Murphys Man Killed In Crash Identified

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — Law enforcement officials have identified a Calaveras County man who was killed in a Christmas Day crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road.

It was 60-year-old Luis Mercado. We reported earlier that it happened at around 6pm. His 2021 Subaru Forester went off the road and into a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.