Light Rain
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murphys Man Killed In Crash Identified

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Murphys, CA — Law enforcement officials have identified a Calaveras County man who was killed in a Christmas Day crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road.

It was 60-year-old Luis Mercado. We reported earlier that it happened at around 6pm. His 2021 Subaru Forester went off the road and into a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 