Murphys Man Killed In Crash

Railroad Flat, CA — The CHP reports that a 60-year-old Murphys man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road.

It happened on Christmas Day at around 6pm. The CHP reports that the driver of the 2021 Subaru Forester lost control going into a curve and went off the roadway and hit a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.