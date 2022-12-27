Light Rain
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murphys Man Killed In Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — The CHP reports that a 60-year-old Murphys man was killed in a solo vehicle crash on Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Road.

It happened on Christmas Day at around 6pm. The CHP reports that the driver of the 2021 Subaru Forester lost control going into a curve and went off the roadway and hit a large tree. Arriving emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he passed away from the injuries sustained. No further information is immediately available.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 