Update: Vehicle Versus Trees On HWY 108

Update at 12:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a solo crash has been removed from Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, and traffic is moving freely once again. One person had to be freed from the vehicle that smashed into several trees, but luckily they escaped with just minor injuries, according to the CHP. They added that officers directed traffic for nearly two hours. Further details on the collision are below.

Update at 11:30 a.m.: CHP officers continue to direct traffic after a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, blocked one of the eastbound lanes. The CHP reports that the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into some trees, trapping an individual inside. Crews were able to free the person from the wreckage, but there are no details on injuries at this time. Officers have been directing traffic for nearly an hour and a half.

Original post at 10:50 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Long Barn area. The collision happened around 10 a.m. near Bald Mountain Heliport Road, between Long Barn and Cold Springs. The CHP reports that the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into some trees, trapping an individual inside. An ambulance was called to the scene, but there are no details on injuries at this time. Officers are directing one-way traffic as one of the eastbound lanes is blocked.