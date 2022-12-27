Sand Available In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — With the heavy rainfall, sand is now available in Tuolumne County for anyone concerned about flooding.

The public works department reports that you must bring your own bag and shovel. The sand is situated on four county-owned properties.

• Columbia Airport – 10723 Airport Road

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street

• Jamestown – 18188 7th Avenue

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland – 11240 Wards Ferry Road

To read the latest weather information, click here.