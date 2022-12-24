Ten New Clemencies Granted By Governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Another ten pardons were issued Friday, including one for a Placer County man, by Governor Gavin Newsom, bringing the total granted during his tenure to 140.

The Governor’s office advised that Newsom “regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry.”

While pardons do not forgive or minimize the harm done by crime, the governor’s office noted that pardonees’ self-development and rehabilitation have improved since then.

Regarding the issuing of clemency, “Governor Newsom weighs numerous factors in his review of clemency applications, including an applicant’s conduct since the offense, whether the grant is consistent with public safety and in the interest of justice, and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors,” noted the governor’s office. Click here for victim’s rights information.

One of the pardons issued was for a Placer County man and can be viewed here. In addition to the 140 pardons issued since his election in 2019, Newsom has also granted 123 commutations and 35 reprieves.