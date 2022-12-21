Christmas Wish List Filled For Four-Legged Friends

Donations to the Tuolumne County Animal Control for shelter pets and to be handed out to owners in need of pet supplies View Photos

Jamestown, CA – As can be seen in the image box picture, the shelves are no longer bare at the Tuolumne County Animal Shelter after donations came pouring in this holiday.

Earlier this month, as reported here, the shelter asked the public for help as it was in need of food, toys, treats, and kitty litter for its pet food bank. Those items are given out for free to pet owners, mostly seniors and those on a fixed income, that need a little assistance with those items during the holidays and beyond.

The “Free Pet Food Bank Days,” where the needed supplies will be handed out, are Wednesday and Thursday (12/21-22) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter located at 0040 Victoria Way, behind the C&C Minimarket, off Highway 108 in Jamestown.

“Our community is simply the best. These are all of the donations we’ve received this past week,” shared shelter officials, adding, “We want to personally thank you all! A special thanks to our local Sonora Tractor Supply for donating a HUGE pallet of food!”