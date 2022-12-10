Four-legged Friends’ Christmas Wish List

Supplies needed at Tuolumne County Animal Shelter View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control reports its cupboards are bare and hopes the spirit of giving during the Christmas holiday will extend to four-legged friends.

“Our food room remains almost empty, and we have not been able to provide the community with our free pet food bank. Many people, including senior citizens or those on a fixed income, rely on this program,” detailed shelter officials.

The shelter’s wish list consists of pet food, litter, toys, or monetary donations for the shelter pets. In return, in December, anyone who donates can pick out an ornament from the shelter’s Christmas tree. All donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Tuolumne County Animal Control office, located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, and open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.