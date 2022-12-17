Supervisor Series Starts With Goldemberg

District 1 Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg View Photo

Sonora, CA — The upcoming episodes of Mother Lode Views will feature the five individual Tuolumne County Supervisors.

It is a chance to hear about issues specific to their district, and the county as a whole. This weekend’s show will feature District One Supervisor David Goldemberg, who represents the greater Sonora area.

Topics he will discuss include road projects in his district, homelessness, upcoming budget challenges, fire protection, a new vegetation management ordinance, Visit Tuolumne County funding, and other issues.

Future shows will feature Anaiah Kirk, Kathleen Haff, Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell.