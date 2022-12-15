Mid-December Mother Lode Events

Thousands of spectators for the 39th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

The annual CHP “CHIPS for Kids Toy Drive” is underway as detailed here. There is also a nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

The 34th Annual Mutz Bean Feed is this Friday at 11 am. The holiday tradition is hosted by the Tuolumne County Sportsmen, a local nonprofit fishing and hunting organization since 2017. They host the event in memory of the event creator, Galen “Mut” Mutzner, to “fill people’s bellies with free food and good cheer.” Location and more details are here.

AC After Hours in Downtown Angels Camp is today from 5:30 to 8 pm. The event happens every third Thursday and this month they invite shoppers to get Christmas shopping done at downtown business that stay open late for some sales, raffles and treats. There will also be line dancing lessons at the Miner’s Lounge.

The rescheduled Gold Country Christmas Lighted Parade is expecting great weather this Saturday in Angels Camp. The 30th Annual parade features a Santa Meet & Greet with shops and restaurants open. The parade starts at 5pm, and there is also a Downtown Holiday Market.

Saturday is the Sonora Moose Lodge’s Breakfast with Santa. The event begins at 9 am, details are here.

Belleview Elementary Holiday Craft Fair hosted by the Belleview Elementary Parents’ Club is Saturday from 10 and to 4 pm with free admission. There will be vendors, crafts, food, jewelry, home décor, Scentsy, and raffle prizes. The middle school classes will be gift wrapping and selling Christmas items to raise funds for the student council. Details are here.

Holiday Bake Sale, Singalong, and Father Christmas event is Saturday from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm at Grandma’s House in Columbia. Visit with Father Christmas between 6:00 and 9:00 pm. The evening festivities will begin at 6:30 with a Community Singalong. Location details are here.

The Holiday Showcase 2022, presented by Studio 4 Dance Theater with Artistic Director Tammie Lee and Director Sarah Long, will feature a festive array of Jazz, Hip Hop, and Contemporary dances including beloved traditional Nutcracker pieces. Performances are Thursday and Friday, December 15 and 16, at 6:30 pm, and Saturday December 17, at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm at Bret Harte Theater. Ticket details are here.

Saturday the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Station is hosting photo With Santa with cookie decorating and hot chocolate available as detailed here.

At the Metropolitan in San Andreas, performances of A Christmas Story are Friday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The show is playing through December 18th. Details are here.

Elf The Musical, as reviewed here in a blog is playing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre. The last show is Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House is performing The Christmas Foundling, as reviewed in the blog here. The last show is Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing Its A Wonderful Life Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through December 10th. All local theater shows are detailed here.

There is still time to bid on Guitars-Unstrung featuring High School guitars reimagined by artists as visual sculptures to be donated and auctioned. All proceeds go to the California Youth Organization, a local organization that supports music education in Calaveras County public schools as well as supporting community music performances. The auction lasts until December 31, details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.