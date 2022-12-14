Clear
Upcoming TC Supervisor Meetings Will Be Held Offsite

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Yesterday was the final scheduled Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022.

Assistant County Administrator Eric Erhardt noted that some upcoming meetings after the first of the year will be held offsite because of needed elevator upgrades at the administration building.

He noted that the work will get underway today. Adding, “Their hope then is to start drilling on Monday, so there will be a bit of ruckus. We are working with departments to make accommodations for the public and for employees. And we will be holding board meetings over those nine weeks it will take (to do the work) either at Striker Court or the Tuolumne CRC (Community Resilience Center). We are still working on finalizing that. As soon as we have that information we will get it out to the board and the public.”

Similar elevator work was recently completed at the county-owned AN Francisco Building as well.

