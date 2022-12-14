Big Smiles For Newly HIred Dental Director 

Dr. Nguyen Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center new Dental Director for Sonora dental clinic View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Smiles all around as a new dental director has been hired by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center for its Sonora dental clinic off Greenley Road.

Dr. Hoang Minh Nguyen, DDS, is a graduate of the University of Southern California, a veteran, and a US Navy reservist. Tribe officials detailed that he has years of experience, including general dentistry, post-implant, early orthodontic treatments, and pediatric dentistry. He has not only worked for various dental clinics but has also run his own successful clinic for fifteen years.

“I am excited and thrilled to be the new Dental Director for the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and look forward to serving the community,” expressed Dr. Nguyen.

Tribe health officials added that in his spare time, Dr. Nguyen volunteers at the Inland Empire Job Corps Center, training students on the duties of front-desk clerks and back-office assistants, and is also a VoViNam and Tai Chi instructor.