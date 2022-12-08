Angels Camp Parade Rescheduled Due To Severe Weather Forecast

Thousands of spectators for the 39th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Business Association is rescheduling their parade, scheduled for this Saturday, December 10th, to next Saturday, December 17th. Details about the severe weather and wind will be updated here.

While the parade will not be happening this weekend, you can still catch Santa keeping warm inside at the Mercantile building at 1267 S Main Street from noon to 4pm. Vendors who were set to be at the parade will still set up inside in the building next to Santa’s at the Brosemer building. The vendors are scheduled to return to be open during the parade next Saturday as well.

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled for the second weekend in December, here is an overview from our events calendar that will continue to be updated:

As detailed here the Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services is Friday and the Coat Drive is Saturday. Details about donating are here.

The Summerville Parent Nursery School is hosting its annual Christmas Shop for the community free to all ages. At the event children are able to shop for their family members from items that have been crafted and donated by the school’s families. Details are here.

The Pine Cone Singers will present their Winter concert “Merry Everything” on Dec. 10th, at 7:00 PM, with repeated performances on Dec. 11th and 12th at 2:00 PM. Event details are here.

This Friday night Tuolumne is hosting their Christmas Parade around Westside Memorial Park.

Saturday is Storytime & Crafts at the Sonora Library, have Breakfast with Santa at Jamestown Community Hall

There is a Santa’s Kids’ Workshop up in White Pines at Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge planned for Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30pm.

The Tuolumne County Historical Society is hosting a Christmas Open House. The Tuolumne County Museum will host the event with cookies and cider, new updated exhibits, books and artwork for sale.

Get reservations for the Music Room at the Ironstone Winery in Murphys to enjoy your favorite classic Christmas tunes from Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree, White Christmas and more. The event benefits the Columbia Jazz Series providing music and the arts to the Foothills while providing music education to students as detailed here.

At the Metropolitan in San Andreas, performances of A Christmas Story are Friday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The show is playing through December 18th. Details are here.

Elf The Musical, as reviewed here in a blog is playing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre. The last show is Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House is performing The Christmas Foundling, as reviewed in the blog here. The last show is Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing Its A Wonderful Life Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through December 10th. All local theater shows are detailed here.

There is still time to bid on Guitars-Unstrung featuring High School guitars reimagined by artists as visual sculptures to be donated and auctioned. All proceeds go to the California Youth Organization, a local organization that supports music education in Calaveras County public schools as well as supporting community music performances. The auction lasts until December 31, details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned and vote for your favorite non-profit’s Christmas tree, details here. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.