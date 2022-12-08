Much More Mountain Snow Anticipated This Weekend

Dodge Ridge Ski Area Chair 7 lift View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Central San Joaquin Valley for Thursday morning from 1 AM to 11 AM.

Widespread visibility will range from as low as 200 feet to one quarter mile in the dense fog.

Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving in the fog, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the west slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, from 10 AM Thursday until 4 AM Friday.

The total expected snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to a foot-and-a-half.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Afterwards, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 3,500 feet, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County (specifically above 3,500 feet) and Yosemite National Park, from Friday evening until late Sunday night.

Heavy snow is likely.

The elevation levels for snowfall will start out on Friday night between 3,000 to 4,000 feet before rising to 4,000 to 6,000 feet on Saturday. The snow levels will then fall on Sunday down to as low as 2,500 to 3,500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 3500 feet.

Total snow accumulations over 3,500 feet will range from half-a-foot to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as 45 to 60 mph. Gusty winds will bring whiteout conditions and could bring down tree branches

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls and travel delays will be likely with possible road closures.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.