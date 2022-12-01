First Weekend Of December Events

Downtown Sonora's Courthouse Park becomes Christmas Tree Lane View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Friday is the Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade. The events start with caroling at 5:30 pm, a tree lighting at 6 pm followed by the parade, and then visitors are welcome to meet Santa at Eproson Park after the parade.

Columbia College Community Chorus, with Director Dr. Daryl Hollinger, presents the annual “Sounds of the Season” concert at the Sonora Opera Hall. The 45-voice chorus will give three performances, Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm. The chorus and orchestra will present Dr. Hollinger’s “Gloria” and then the traditional Christmas carols including the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah, and the ever-popular audience sing-along. Ticket information is in the event listing here.

The CAL FIRE and the Tuolumne County Fire Department’s Sue Arrouzet Toy Drive is almost over. As detailed here the toy drive is dedicated to CAL FIRE Captain Sue Arrouzet who was injured in the line of duty in November 2011. Bring your new toy donations to the fire stations or they will be in the Walmart parking lot this Saturday.

The Sonora Lions Club is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at Applebee’s Saturday.

Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and the Greater Valley Conservation Corps will be hosting a tire recycling event for Tuolumne County residents, details are here.

Saturday, Mountain Christian Fellowship Church in Murphys is hosting its Annual Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique with local artisans. Location details are in the event listing here.

At the Metropolitan in San Andreas, performances of A Christmas Story are Friday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The show is playing through December 18th. Details are here.

Elf The Musical, as reviewed here in a blog is playing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre. The last show is Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as detailed here.

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House is performing The Christmas Foundling, as reviewed in the blog here. The last show is Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing This Wonderful Life Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through December 10th. All local theater shows are detailed here.

Bid on Guitars-Unstrung featuring reimagined guitars by artists as visual sculptures and donated to be auctioned. All proceeds go to the California Youth Organization, a local organization that supports music education in Calaveras County public schools as well as supporting community music performances. The auction lasts until December 31, details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.