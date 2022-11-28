Sue Arrrouzet Annual Toy Drive Set For December 3rd

Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE in partnership with the Tuolumne County Fire Department is inviting the public to join them for their annual toy drive. This toy drive is dedicated to CAL FIRE Captain Sue Arrouzet who was injured in the line of duty in November 2011. In 2011 she was helping other firefighters with a housefire in Copperopolis when part of the structure collapsed and caused a serious back injury.

Donations to the toy drive will go to families within Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties. For people who can not make the toy drive but still want to contribute, they are encouraged to take their donations to any of the local CAL FIRE or Tuolumne Fire Department stations. The Toy drive will be taking place on Saturday, December 3rd from 9 AM-3 PM In front of Walmart at 1101 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora.