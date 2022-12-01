Suspect Still On The Loose After Stealing Vehicle

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — Earlier this week a vehicle was stolen from the area of Industrial Drive in Sonora.

The theft was reported to authorities at around 4pm on Tuesday. The CHP put out a “be on the lookout” alert to area law enforcement agencies, and it was spotted a short time later by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. patrolling on Seco Street in Jamestown. The Sgt. attempted to pull over the driver, but the suspect accelerated and ran multiple stop signs, sideswiping another vehicle, and continuing eastbound onto Highway 108.

The driver continued to accelerate, passing several vehicles, and traveling over the double yellow lines. The pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff’s office. No additional information has been released, and the case remains under investigation.

It happened the same day that a Reno man was captured following a chase through Tuolumne and East Sonora because of a stolen vehicle.