More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada.

We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that the green Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen at around 6:30pm that evening from the area of Steffen Lane in the Sonora city limits. At approximately 8:10pm, two sheriff’s deputies were parked at a business on Mono Way and monitoring traffic. They spotted the stolen Jeep and began to follow it. Bonnett noticed them and accelerated and ran the red traffic light at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road. The deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens, but Bonnett still failed to yield. He allegedly drove through opposite traffic lanes at times, and ran multiple stop signs. He also hit a stop sign near Highway 108 and the Mono Way offramp.

The chase went up to Tuolumne, where the CHP took over as the lead agency, and the sheriff’s deputies trailed behind to assist. Bonnett eventually drove to the Peaceful Oak Road area near Standard and tried to drive through a field, where he became stuck. With assistance from the sheriff’s office, the CHP took Bonnett into custody and booked him into the county jail.