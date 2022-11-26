Ringing In The Christmas Spirit In Sonora

Thousands of spectators for the 39th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA — Holiday cheer filled the air as thousands of spectators lined Washington Street for last night’s 39th annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas parade.

Mild temperatures were attributed to bringing out the huge audience for the parade, which is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. A record-breaking 80-plus entries wowed the crowd. Rolling down the street were plenty of colorful floats, lit-up marching bands, flags, dancers, horses, dogs, cars, and trains, all to the delight of the young and young at heart. Many of the entries were crafted by local businesses, non-profits, fire agencies, non-profits, school bands, and sports teams. One float featured all of the Summerville and Sonora football players and cheerleaders who will be participating in today’s sectional championship games.

While the Grinch slithered around the revelers trying to steal the Christmas joy, Santa was not about to let that happen. He and Mrs. Claus rode in on their fire engine sleigh at the end of the parade, waving to the cheering crowd and ringing in the spirit of the Christmas season.

Parade announcers from Clarke Broadcasters included John Yazel and Alisha Rock, Mark Grauer and Nic Petersen, and Mark Truppner and BJ Hansen. The 39th annual parade was hosted by the City of Sonora, and four of the council members walked the route together: Mayor Mark Plummer, Ann Segerstrom, Andy Merrill, and Matt Hawkins.

Enjoy the pictures and video.