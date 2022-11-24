Sonora Gets in the Holiday Spirit

Lighting of the historic Red Church to kick-off the expanded Christmas Town Sonora festivities View Photos

View Video

Sonora, CA – The holiday spirit lit up downtown Sonora, kicking off the expanded Christmas Town Sonora festivities last night.

A large crowd lined North Washington Street/Highway 49 to see the colorful lights turned on at historic downtown places like the Red Church pictured in the image box. The crowd was also treated to carolers singing holiday favorites like “Jingle Bells” and singing along, as can be seen in the attached video.

Hoping this becomes a new holiday tradition, the Sonora Chamber of Commerce hosted this new event as part of the Sonora Christmas Town, which debuted last year. The idea is to put on special events that draw both locals and visitors to the downtown district. Activities resume on December 3 and continue for nearly three weeks. During that time, visitors will be treated to free horse-drawn carriage rides around the downtown district, crafting with Tuolumne County Arts, family photo opportunities hosted by Blue Zones and Friends of the Animal Community, gingerbread house decorating, storytelling in the Odd Fellows Lodge, carolers on Washington Street, and a holiday music concert at the St. James Church.

Other attractions include Christmas Tree Lane and Winter Wonderland at Courthouse and Coffill parks, which run from December 3rd to the 31st. The hours for Santa’s House in Courthouse Park are in the event listing here.