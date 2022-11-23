Meeting On Biomass Project Upcoming

Golden State Natural Resources Planned Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — Golden State Natural Resources is moving forward with plans for a facility in Tuolumne County that will take in biomass, produce wood pellets, and ship them to markets where demand is high.

The non-profit was formed in 2018 with the goal of improving the health of the forest, reducing wildfire risk, and helping local economies.

The plant will be located on J-59 at the Keystone site that was once owned by Sierra Pacific Industries.

We reported earlier that the organization plans to break ground in October of 2023 and begin operations in January of 2025. Production will gradually scale up over the course of the first year.

The Golden State Finance Authority is acting as the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) lead agency on the project, and it has released a “Notice of Preparation,” the first step in the CEQA process. There is a 30-day comment period in effect between November 18 and December 19. It will be followed by the development of an Environmental Impact Report.

Golden State Natural Resources will have a public scoping meeting, this coming Monday, November 28, from 3-5pm, in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. It is a chance for the community to learn more about the project and to give feedback.

A similar type of project will also be constructed in Lassen County.

More information about the organization can be found here.