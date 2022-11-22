CHP Releases Information On Fatal Weekend Crash

Jamestown, CA– On November 19th at approximately 12:30 PM, a 16-year-old male from Modesto was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road at approximately 60-70 MPH. At that same time, 27-year-old Bryce Hendren of Copperopolis, and his passenger Starla Hendren was traveling in a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road, directly in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider attempted to pass the pickup on the right by riding on the dirt shoulder of Highway 49. The rider lost control of the motorcycle as he was passing the truck and crashed on the shoulder. He was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the truck. The rider sustained major injuries which he succumbed to at the scene. Mr.Hendren and Ms.Hendren were uninjured as a result of the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor. The crash is under investigation and the identity of the rider is being held pending notification of the family.

The crash slowed down weekend afternoon traffic in Jamestown, details can be found in the original story here.