Update: Motorcycle Vs. Truck Crash On HWY 108 Turns Deadly

Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP is now reporting this as a fatal collision in Jamestown on Highway 108, where traffic is slow going as officers continue to direct traffic. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible. The CHP hopes to completely reopen the highway within the hour. The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection, and additional details can be viewed below.

Original post at 12:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA – An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a motorcycle versus pickup crash in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The collision happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the Chicken Ranch Road intersection. There are reports that the rider may have been trying to pass a Dodge Ram 1500 truck and was possibly run over. The rider was ejected onto the roadway, according to the CHP.

The crash has backed up traffic on the highway, so motorists may want to avoid the area. There is no word on the rider’s condition at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.