Summerville Is One Game Away From The Championship Title

Summerville Beats Bradshaw Christian View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night, the #1-seeded Summerville Bears hosted the #5 Bradshaw Christian Pride in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin D6 playoffs. The Pride, sporting a powerful double-wing running offense, came into the game with high expectations, but on the opening kickoff, the Pride receiver was hit hard and fumbled. The Bears recovered the fumble on the Pride 44-yard line and scored their first TD of the night three plays later when Braylon Leveroos ran it in from the ten. Two hours later, when the frost was settling on Thorsted Field, the Bears walked away with a 40-14 victory and a ticket into the D6 finals next week.

The Pride scored their first TD with a nice 65-yard drive following the kickoff, and it looked like it was the beginning of an evenly-matched game. Then, the Bears took over. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, and the Bears scored on a Leveroos 26-yard run and a Kai Elkins 3-yarder, so the teams headed for the locker rooms with the Bears up by 14.

The second half was more of the same. The Pride managed to score a second TD, but the Bears posted three more of their own: first, a 30-yard run by Leveroos; then, a 56-yard run by Elkins; and finally, a 24-yard pass from Leveroos to Dean Trimeloni.

Tonight’s player of the game was Braylon Leveroos, who ran the ball 17 times for 166 yards and 3 TDs and completed 7 of 8 passes for 86 yards and one TD.

Next week, the Bears will travel to a neutral site, yet to be determined, and match up with the Hughson Huskies in the D6 championship game. The championship game day, time, and location are to be announced. Stay tuned for details to mymotherlode.com for those details.