International Students To Learn At Columbia College

Columbia, CA – Columbia College will soon be hosting international students on its campus.

The college has been approved by the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP) and can now offer enrollment to international students in the spring semester of 2023.

“The opportunity to serve international students at Columbia College will bring deeply expansive, personally enriching experiences to our students through the opportunity to enjoy contact with rich cultures and traditions. It will be an exciting adventure for all involved – an inspiring encounter that will enhance the college through priceless transformative learning experiences that will profoundly impact us individually and as a learning community,” stated President of Columbia College, Dr. Lena Tran.

Students participating in the program will be on an F-1 nonimmigrant visa, which will allow them to pursue an AS or AA degree at the College. International students are required to be enrolled in a minimum of 12 units per semester, while maintaining satisfactory academic progress. There are also some restrictions when it comes to getting jobs. Those include only working on campus in the first year and after that they can work off-campus but only if it is related to the students’ major and is approved by a Columbia College Designated School Official.

“It has been my goal to start an international program at Columbia College since I started here and I am pleased to see it is finally happening,” shared Vice President of Student Services, Dr. Melissa Raby.

The acceptance process has taken over three years. Raby began petitioning for the program in 2019. In 2021 a site visit looked at the college and it was approved in 2022.

Columbia College will host an International Open House tomorrow (Nov. 16) in the Manzanita building room 201. Staff, students, and community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the international program.

“We welcome the opportunity to make international connections and develop new relationships,” shared Program Specialist for Career and International Services, Mary Watts. “Our students, faculty, staff and community will benefit from exposure to diverse cultural backgrounds, customs, and traditions as we share with students from around the world.”

For more information on the program contact: ccinternational@yosemite.edu / 209-588-5234 or review the international website for Columbia College: https://www.gocolumbia.edu/international/.