San Andreas To Hold Public Safety Meeting

San Andreas, CA – Residents in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County can learn how to start their own Neighborhood Watch group.

County officials are hosting a public safety meeting next week. They detailed, “It will address the issues of increasing crime and a growing transient population in San Andreas.”

The public safety meeting will be held Tuesday, November 15th, at 5:30 p.m. in the San Andreas Town Hall, located at 24 Churchill Road in San Andreas. There will also be several guest speakers that deal with crime and homelessness, as provided by county officials below:

Gary Tofanelli, District 1 Supervisor

Lt. Greg Stark, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

Cori Allen, Director of Health and Human Services

Doug Archer, CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center

Calaveras County Probation Department

County officials also urge residents to come to learn how to effectively set up a Neighborhood Watch, adding, “Let’s come together to keep our community safe for all.” For more information on the town hall, contact Matt Brock at (209) 603-8525.