Copperopolis Woman Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA – A dirt bike crash resulted in a Copperopolis woman sustaining serious injuries.

The collision happened recently in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County on Forest Route 4N09, north of Forest Route 3N11Y, and a half mile from Hull Creek Campground. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 56-year-old Kelly Scott was riding her 2020 Kawasaki dirt bike northbound at a slow rate of speed. He detailed, “Scott made an unsafe right turn, which caused the dirt bike to overturn. As a result, Scott was ejected from the dirt bike and landed on the dirt road.”

Scott suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center for treatment. Machado added that Scott was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol or drugs are not suspected in this collision.

