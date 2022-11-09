Tornado Touches Down In Galt Area

NWS Sacramento map View Photo

Sonora, CA – The National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento office is reporting that a tornado touched down in the Galt area this afternoon.

NWS officials detailed that the twister hit the ground at around 1:40 p.m., about 4 miles north of Galt. The cyclone had peak winds of 70 miles per hour. They added that the length of its path was 0.8 miles, with a maximum width of about 400 yards. The tornado was given an Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-0) rating, which is determined based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

No injuries or deaths were reported by the Sacramento office, which confirms that storm damage in the Galt area near the Highway 99 corridor was caused by a tornado. NWS Sacramento added that they received pictures of a funnel cloud, so they sent officials out to determine if the storm was caused by a tornado.