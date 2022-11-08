Election Day: Voters To Decide Local Races And Initiatives

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is Election Day 2022, and voters are deciding the fate of school board races, water districts, tax measures, and state and federal races.

Vote Centers will be open from 7am-8pm across the state for those wishing to cast a ballot at a polling site.

All California voters receive a ballot in the mail, and they can be dropped off at various designated drop boxes throughout the county.

(For a list of voting locations in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, click here)

Election officials are also encouraging anyone placing a ballot in the mail today to physically go into the Post Office and have it postmarked.

Tune in tonight after the polls close at 8pm for regular election updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7, and 93.5 KKBN.

The results will also be updated on the myMotherLode.com Election Page as new information is released.