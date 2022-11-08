Supervisors In Calaveras To Discuss Veterans Day And More

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be meeting on November 8th at 8:00 am. Veterans Day will be addressed in a couple of ways. The Board will adopt a proclamation recognizing November 11th as Veterans day. Additionally, they will adopt a proclamation honoring United States Army Veteran Ernest Hill for his unwavering bravery, service, and sacrifice. The Supervisors will also receive a report from the County Veteran Services Officer.

Several Williamson Act Contracts will be discussed for a series of projects that are taking place in Calaveras. And a proclamation recognizing Animal Kindness at Mark Twain Medical Center. They will also adopt a proclamation recognizing November 8th as Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Day.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.