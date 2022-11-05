Cloudy
First Round Playoff Games Set For Sonora And Summerville

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Versus Summerville

Sonora, CA – We now know what teams Sonora and Summerville will play in their first game of the Sac Joaquin Section Football playoffs.

The Wildcats are in the Division 5 bracket and are the two-seed. Seventh-seed Pioneer, with the home team advantage, lost to the 10th-seeded Center High Cougars last night in the first round of playoff battles, 28-7. That means the Wildcats will take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. on November 11 at Sonora’s Dunlavy Field. The game will be aired live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Number one seed Summerville High is in the smaller school’s Division 6 bracket. The eighth-seeded Esparto Spartans defeated the ninth-seeded Union Mine, 28–13. The Spartans will head to Tuolumne Thorsted Field on November 11 at 7 p.m. to suit up against the Bears. The game will be aired live on 93.5 KKBN.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 8-2 overall and 4-0 in Mother Lode League play. The Bears finished 9-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mother Lode League.

