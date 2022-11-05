Tuolumne County Native New Mother Lode Fair Manager

New mother Lode Fair Manager Kim Helmbold View Photo

Sonora, CA – The new Mother Lode Fair Manager is a Tuolumne County native who has worked for the fair for the past 24 years.

Kim Helmbold was voted to serve in that position at the 29th District Agriculture Association/Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors October 25th meeting.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the future of the fairgrounds,” stated Helmbold.

A lifelong resident of Tuolumne County, Helmbold grew up attending and participating in events at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds with her family and friends.

“She started as a temporary employee working in the administration office in the months leading up to the fair, taking and processing entry forms, and later moved to livestock, where she worked as a livestock clerk. Since 2017, Helmbold has held the position of Livestock Superintendent,” noted fair officials regarding her qualifications for the job.

Helmbold is a fifth-generation native of John and Leanna Donner App and Frederick and Louisa Klein, Tuolumne County ranching and mining pioneers, according to fair officials. She and her husband Stuart and their three kids, Cody, Abby and Kaela, reside in Jamestown.