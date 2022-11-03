Mostly Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A Trash Compactor Replacement Will Close Avery Recycling Center

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station

Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station

Photo Icon View Photo

Avery, CA – Those expecting to dump their trash at the Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station tomorrow will have to find another facility as it will be closed.

Household trash and recyclables are accepted at the station located at 4541 Segale Road near Avery Middle School off Highway 4 Friday-Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of those days. Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management officials relay that the station will be closed on Friday, November 4th while a construction crew dismantles and replaces the old compactor with a new one.

The nearest place for the public to take their garbage is at the Red Hill Transfer Station and Yard at 5314 Red Hill Road in Vallecito. Normal business will resume at the Avery station on Saturday (Nov. 5). For more information on services provided at these facilities, click here.

Of note, all Integrated Waste facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and Easter Sunday.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 