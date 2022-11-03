A Trash Compactor Replacement Will Close Avery Recycling Center

Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station View Photo

Avery, CA – Those expecting to dump their trash at the Avery Recycling and Disposal Transfer Station tomorrow will have to find another facility as it will be closed.

Household trash and recyclables are accepted at the station located at 4541 Segale Road near Avery Middle School off Highway 4 Friday-Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of those days. Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management officials relay that the station will be closed on Friday, November 4th while a construction crew dismantles and replaces the old compactor with a new one.

The nearest place for the public to take their garbage is at the Red Hill Transfer Station and Yard at 5314 Red Hill Road in Vallecito. Normal business will resume at the Avery station on Saturday (Nov. 5). For more information on services provided at these facilities, click here.

Of note, all Integrated Waste facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and Easter Sunday.