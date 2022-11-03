Mostly Clear
Structure Fire In Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports the blaze is in the Rawhide Mobile Home Park in the 8400 block of Old Melones Road near Gold Run Trail, southeast of New Melones Lake. There are reports that two trailers are on fire. There are no details on whether the fire has spread to nearby vegetation or any other structures that are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

