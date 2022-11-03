Tuolumne County Public Health Update

CDC Covid Community Level Nov 3 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports over the past month there have been 127 known Covid cases. That is a decrease of 81 from 208 Covid cases last month as detailed here. Tuolumne Public Health says “We continue to see a mostly stable rate of new cases identified and we have remained in the Low CDC Community level for the past several weeks, and are still in the Substantial Transmission level.” The Community level is a three-tier system and the Transmission level is a four-tier level with Substantial being a step below High.

There are 44 known active community cases and 27 new cases from Friday to Friday of last week. New numbers are expected tomorrow and will be posted on our Covid page here. Positive home tests are not counted. There are three Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid cases reported by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 6.8 this week down from 11.6 per 100,000 population at the end of September. The 7-day test positivity rate is 7.1% down from 8.5%.

The LHI testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and will be closed on Thursday, November 24th for Thanksgiving.

State masking guidance has been updated and recommendations are now based on the CDC community level of your area. As reported here, Tuolumne made it into the green level last week.

COVID-19 Vaccine The updated Bivalent vaccine formula is now recommended for people age 5 and older. The booster is available two months following the completion of the initial vaccination series or your last booster. Make an appointment for your COVID vaccination at myturn.ca.gov or your local pharmacy.

Monkeypox Public health states the risk to the general public remains low at this time and states “cases are declining statewide.” Tuolumne County has limited Jynneos vaccine available for those at highest risk as detailed here. For more information, including prevention information about monkeypox, go here.

Flu Season November is the typical start to cold and flu season. Getting your annual flu vaccination and remembering to follow prevention measures such as frequently washing your hands and cleaning surfaces, eating well and exercising, getting good rest, avoiding contact with others who are sick, and staying home when you aren’t well. These tips also help prevent other infectious diseases like COVID-19 and RSV. Increased levels of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) have been detected in the U.S. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants, young children, and older adults. Prevention measures are similar to those to help prevent flu and COVID-19. Learn more about prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/about/prevention.html or talk with your healthcare provider.

Flu shots are available through pharmacies, healthcare providers, or at the Public Health Department on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 533-7401 to schedule. Please bring your completed registration form with you. Flu Shots, TB tests and more vaccine information is available here.

Diabetes November is National Diabetes Month. This year’s theme is “Today’s Diabetes Hits Different”, and there are new ways of hitting back. 1 out of 3 adults in the United States has prediabetes and only 10% know they have it. Talk with your healthcare provider about your risk for diabetes or any questions you might have. Check out Adventist Sonora’s Diabetes Resource Center Here. Many resources on risk factors and assessment, prevention, treatment, and more can be found at the links above and here: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/index.html

Quit Tobacco Plan to quit tobacco on November 17th during the Great American Smokeout. Join others across the country who are taking back their health, money, and freedom from addiction. Public Health is coordinating with the Tuolumne County Blue Zones Project this year for an exciting local event including a $10 to $20 gift card, and an oral hygiene quit kit. For more information, call Tuolumne Public Health at (209) 533-7401.

Calaveras Public Health updates Covid numbers weekly on Tuesdays. They report 22 new lab-confirmed cases from October 26th to November 1st. Calaveras reports 16 active cases down from 17 last reporting period. There is one active Covid hospitalization. Over the month of October Calaveras reported one Covid death.

County

Date

New

Known Active (Hospital)

Est. Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

10/25 to 10/31 12 15 (0) 2,905 7,070

(85) Calaveras 10/26 to 11/1 22 16 (1) 4,001 8,636

(136) Mariposa 10/22 to 10/28 18 N/A (3) 2,427 4,222

(40) Mono

10/28 to 11/2 1 N/A 1,270 3,216

(9) Tuolumne 10/21 to 10/28 27 44 (1) 8,496 16,872 (198) Colors indicate CDC Community Level: Green-low, Yellow-medium, Orange-high Stanislaus: Medium Covid Level (includes Modesto)