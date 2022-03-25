Tuolumne County Drops To Low Community Covid Levels

CDC COVID Tracking View Photo

Sonora, CA — The federal CDC labels community levels of COVID-19 as either, high, medium, or low.

Two weeks ago, Tuolumne County dropped from high to moderate, and just today, Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says the county moved to low.

“It is a positive trend,” he says.

The CDC uses a formula that takes into account the seven-day case rate and total local COVID hospitalizations (see image bod). Dr. Sergienko says it is likely the county actually reached the milestone (low) a short time earlier, citing data lag related to when cases are reported.

Tuolumne County had been among only a handful of counties in the state, up until today, that had yet to move to the (green) low category.

Tuolumne County Public Health will be releasing its weekly case count to the public later today. Over 91-percent of the nation is now in the low category, over 7-percent in the medium, and just under two percent remain in the high.