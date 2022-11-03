Help Needed To Find New Calaveras County Education Office

Calaveras County Office of Education building on Highway 49 in Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) has outgrown its current office on Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp.

“The existing administration office facility does not, based on size and layout, well serve the COE’s administration staff and the administrative functions the COE conducts in order to fulfill its responsibilities to support the efforts of county school districts to improve and increase student achievement, offer professional development for all school staff, and provide any other support services requested by the districts or required by law,” according to CCOE officials. “Therefore, the COE’s goal is to obtain administration space that better supports the COE’s responsibilities.”

Education officials are now extending a Request for Information (RFI). which invites investors, development teams, public agencies, private entities, and other parties to submit ideas, whether it be for a new building or expanded office space, that could assist them in meeting the aforementioned goals. Those wanting to submit information must have it in by January 20, 2023. For more information and the full RFI document, click here.