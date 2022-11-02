Want A Career In Healthcare?

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – After a successful graduation this fall of 12 students, Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is offering another certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program starting at the beginning of next year.

The program was developed in partnership with California Preparatory College and consists of 62 hours of online coursework and 100 hours of in-person clinical training at the hospital’s skilled nursing facilities over the course of about 12 weeks. There are also two weeks of certification exam preparation. AHS officials relayed that program tuition scholarships may be available to qualified students.

“As an organization, we are dedicated to growing a pipeline of talented local caregivers through this program,” says Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “We are encouraged by the success of the first cohort, and we are looking forward to welcoming more students in the new year.”

All twelve students in the fall training received employment offers at the hospital upon graduation. The next cohort offered will be limited to 15 students. The courses and clinical training will be scheduled on weekday evenings and weekends to accommodate working adults. AHS officials detailed, “Participants must be 18 years of age by the time of program completion and have reliable access to a computer and the internet.”

The courses are fully approved by the California Department of Public Health. The application deadline is December 1, with the CNA program beginning January 9, 2023. Those interested in learning more about the program and applying can click here or call 909-436-7074.