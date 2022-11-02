Cloudy
Slick Roadways Causing Crashes In Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Vehicles have been sliding off the roadways in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties after thunderstorms blew through.

Currently, there are two crashes in Tuolumne County, including a vehicle into a tree on Tuolumne Road near Morris Road with no injuries. Another vehicle went off Highway 49 near Tuttletown Road in the Tuttletown area. It went down a 10-foot ditch and overturned, landing on its roof. An ambulance has been called to this wreck, but there is no word on injuries to report at this time.

There are also two collisions in Calaveras County. One on Highway 4 north of Cottage Springs resulted in a vehicle going 90 feet off the roadway and into an embankment. There are no injuries in this crash. Another wreck on Highway 49 in the 13 curves area near Mokelumne Hill involved a vehicle going off the roadway and 40 feet down an embankment, landing on its side. The CHP has no word on injuries at this time.

