Over 2,800 PG&E Customers Lose Power In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – A total of 2,885 PG&E customers are without power in Tuolumne County after a loud thunderstorm blew through.

In Sonora, 504 were left without electricity in the downtown area along both sides of Washington Street/Highway 49. There are 1,324 customers in the Tuolumne area and 863 in Columbia along both sides of Parrotts Ferry Road with no lights. In Chinese Camp, 194 customers lost power in the Montezuma Junction area along Highway 49/120.

The utility reports that crews are investigating these outages and that their restoration time is after 9 p.m.

Of note, the power outage in Sonora has caused the arms to come down on the railroad tracks on Hospital Road at the South Washington Street intersection near the U.S. Post Office. Sonora Police officers are directing traffic in that area.