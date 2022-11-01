Over 4,000 Impacted By Power Outages In Calaveras County

PG&E power outages in the West Point, Wilseyville, Glenco and Rail Road Flat areas View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – More than 4,000 PG&E customers in Calaveras County are without power.

The outages are on both sides of Highway 26, stretching from Rail Road Flat to Glenco, WiIlseyville West Point. 3,381 customers’ lights went out just after 2 p.m.

There is another outage in the Rancho Calaveras area affecting 712 customers who lost electricity around the same time. The areas impacted are along Baldwin Street and Cane Lane.

The utility reports that crews are investigating the cause of both outages, with the restoration times after 9 p.m.