Light Rain
49.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Over 4,000 Impacted By Power Outages In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outages in the West Point, Wilseyville, Glenco and Rail Road Flat areas

PG&E power outages in the West Point, Wilseyville, Glenco and Rail Road Flat areas

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – More than 4,000 PG&E customers in Calaveras County are without power.

The outages are on both sides of Highway 26, stretching from Rail Road Flat to Glenco, WiIlseyville West Point. 3,381 customers’ lights went out just after 2 p.m.

There is another outage in the Rancho Calaveras area affecting 712 customers who lost electricity around the same time. The areas impacted are along Baldwin Street and Cane Lane.

The utility reports that crews are investigating the cause of both outages, with the restoration times after 9 p.m.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 