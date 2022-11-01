Ideas Wanted For Gateway Signs In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA –Community input is needed to help design community gateway signs along the four state highways in Calaveras County.

Caltrans is partnering with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works (DPW) to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations in the county. In all, 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4. Those communities include Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, San Andreas, and Valley Springs.

To garner feedback, public works officials will be hosting open houses in each of those communities where the signs are being constructed. The public can come by anytime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to give their ideas and opinions on the design of the proposed signs in their community.

Here are the upcoming open house dates and locations as provided by DPW:

Arnold – Nov. 8, 2022

Location: Independence Hall Community Center

1445 Blagen Road, Arnold, CA 95223

Murphys – Nov. 9, 2022

Location: Murphys Old School House

65 Jones Street, Murphys, CA 95247

San Andreas – Nov. 10, 2022

Location: San Andreas Library, Chesebrough Room, 1299 Gold Hunter Road, San Andreas, CA 95249

Copperopolis – Nov. 14, 2022

Location: Fire District, Meeting Room

370 Main Street, Copperopolis, CA 95228

Mokelumne Hill – Nov. 15, 2022

Location: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall

8283 Main Street, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245

Valley Springs – Nov. 16, 2022

Location: Mar-Val Shopping Center, Parking Lot

55 State Route 26 Valley Springs, CA 95252

According to Caltrans, “The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program for the purpose of improving the aesthetics of public spaces with transformative beautification projects along the state highway system.”

For those unable to attend a workshop, click here for the project website for other ways to get involved and provide input. Any questions or concerns regarding the sign design can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.