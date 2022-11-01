Tuolumne County To Raise Awareness About Homelessness

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are planning to raise awareness about homelessness with various events over the next month.

A proposal to declare November as Homelessness Awareness Month was brought forward by the county’s Homeless Services Coordinator, Michael Roberson. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, he took time to recognize several agencies and organizations who are doing work related to the issue. Roberson added that there will be various events this month focused on “community engagement through education.”

In addition, the county’s contracted company for PR/social media is helping to develop a 43-piece social media campaign to “humanize homelessness” through videos and interviews.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell stated, “It is easy to cast stones on those who are unhoused in our community… It (resolution) highlights that people in the community are willing to give time and effort to do something about it.”

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon questioned having 43 social media posts in a month just about homelessness, when there are other important issues in the county as well, noting his personal priorities like, “housing and economic development.”

He also stressed that homelessness is not just a “warm and fuzzy” issue, and pushed to include challenges, and things the board is doing to address those, in the resolution. He noted that in his district there have been problems with things like panhandling and defecation.

The end resolution will be slightly modified, at Brandon’s request.

A local community member, Jennifer Salazer, who is on the Commission on Homelessness, later spoke about her personal experiences to the board. She explained that she has been homeless multiple times, and has recently been sleeping in her truck, and has to “start over again”, after being forced to leave a home.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk invited Salazar on the spot to stay at an Air BNB on his property, on days upcoming when it is not already booked. He indicated that Salazar is the type of person the county is trying to help.

Kirk stated, “You are not a drug addict, you can hold a job, you are good people, and responsible, and just got kicked out of your house.”

He encouraged the board, and community, to hold their hands together, and help those in similar situations.

The initially proposed resolution, prior to the adjustments, can be found here.

In addition to approving the resolution, the various county events surrounding homelessness can be found below:

• Each day during the month of November, news of interest will be pushed to the

public from the Tuolumne County Government’s social media platforms.

• A list of “Helpful Hints to Help the Homeless” will be made available to the public.

• A “Stuff the Bus” event to support local homeless service providers will take place in the Wal-Mart Parking lot on November 5th from 9AM-4PM.

• An evening in-person meeting of the Tuolumne County Commission on Homelessness will take place on Thursday November 10 th at 5:30 in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room.

• A “Volunteer Day” working alongside Give Someone a Chance, Interfaith Social Services, Nancy’s Hope, 1PileAtATime, and Resiliency Village (who are all local service providers) will be on November 12th from 9AM to noon

with online registration available.

• A County-wide at-home Watch Party will take place on November 16th as an opportunity for families, friends & neighbors to gather together, watch a movie about homelessness and engage in conversation to encourage people to serve and assist in affecting positive social change.