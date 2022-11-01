More Burning Planned Today At Calaveras Big Trees

Earlier October Prescribed Burn At Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — State park officials warn that smoke will be visible again today coming from Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The park, in partnership with CAL Fire, has been conducting burn projects throughout the fall. Today will mark the third burn project this season. It includes approximately 23 acres along the north side of Highway 4, across from the park entrance.

The burning will take place only today, but park officials say that the smoke could linger a little bit longer. Travelers on Highway 4 should prepare for one-way traffic control near the park entrance.