New Postmaster Takes Oath Of Office In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA– Matthew Albright took the official Oath of Office as the Postmaster of the Angels Camp Post office in a special ceremony held on October 24th. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy administered the Oath alongside 31 other Postmasters from posts throughout California.

Albright has been with the postal service for 3 1/2 years and explained his feelings about this new position “It is an amazing honor to be the postmaster in Angels Camp. To be able to serve this community, that I am also a part of, makes me extremely proud, Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery, stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.”

Postmaster is a position that has existed for hundreds of years and has had several notable individuals serving in that role including John Brown, businessman Conrad Hilton, novelist William Faulkner, and humorist Bill Nye.