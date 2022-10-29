Update: Fire In Rural Oakdale Area

Vegetating fire near Oakdale 2:30 p.m. View Photos

Update at 2: 20 p.m.: Columbia aircraft and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the rural area of Oakdale in Stanislaus County. A plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the skies on a PG&E live camera shot of the area.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in some grass in the 16800 block of East Sonora Road, between Orange Blossom and Schell roads, and northwest of Knights Ferry and Highway 120/108. No information has been given on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new details are released.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Oakdale, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the rural area of Oakdale in Stanislaus County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in some grass in the 16800 block of East Sonora Road, between Orange Blossom and Schell roads, and northwest of Knights Ferry and Highway 120/108. No information has been released on the fire’s size, the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.