Not A Halloween Trick

San Andreas, CA – Travelers on Highway 26 and in the West Point area should not be tricked into reporting a wildfire on Halloween as CAL Fire has planned a prescribed burn on the holiday.

Crews will be conducting a prescribed burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site in the northeastern portion of Calaveras County near Winton Road and North Bald Mountain Road near Bear Creek. Nearly 45 acres of timber understory will be set ablaze on Monday, Halloween, and Tuesday.

“Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions,” according to CAL Fire.

Conditions permitting, burning operations will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.