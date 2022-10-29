Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives

(left to right) Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams,Jason Dambacher,Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson , and Andy Birrell View Photo

Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County.

All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.

Earlier that year, on Feb. 4th, a solo vehicle crash in the Lake Don Pedro area on Highway 132 east of Zarzamora Street, sending a pickup over 100 feet down an embankment and bursting into flames, as detailed here. While boating on the lake, Robert Newsome, pictured here, sprang into action helping the ejected driver, suffering serious injuries.

The three men in the photo below, Sebastian Miller, Kevin Powell, and Joseph Hankins, saved the lives of a mother and child in a wreck on Highway 108 near the lower Twain Harte entrance on Dec. 11, 2019, as reported here.

The woman was unconscious behind the wheel and the child strapped in a car seat crying for help in the rear of the vehicle was freed by the men before the car became fully engulfed in flames that spread to vegetation. The mother was flown from the scene with major injuries to a Modesto hospital.

